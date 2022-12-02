Menu
The Teacher
The Teacher
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
Follows Amala, whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down after a scandalous video involving her goes viral, becoming a social pariah, but she fights on her own to try to get out of the hole.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2022
Online premiere
23 December 2022
World premiere
2 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022
India
A
Worldwide Gross
$1,269
Production
Nutmeg Productions, VTV Films
Also known as
The Teacher, 女教师, 永不忘记
Director
Vivek
Cast
Amala Paul
Hakkim Shah
Maala Parvathi
Chemban Vinod Jose
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
