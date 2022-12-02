Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Teacher
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Teacher

The Teacher

The Teacher 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Follows Amala, whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down after a scandalous video involving her goes viral, becoming a social pariah, but she fights on her own to try to get out of the hole.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 December 2022
World premiere 2 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022 India A
Worldwide Gross $1,269
Production Nutmeg Productions, VTV Films
Also known as
The Teacher, 女教师, 永不忘记
Director
Vivek
Cast
Amala Paul
Hakkim Shah
Maala Parvathi
Chemban Vinod Jose
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Teacher
The Marksman 5.9
The Marksman (2021)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more