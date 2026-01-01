Menu
Keif Tasmaoni Ajib

Keif Tasmaoni Ajib 18+
Synopsis

A fisherman finds a sea mine and tries to disable it, but he gets into difficult situations and in the end is arrested, and then the big surprise happens.
Country UAE
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $1,135,080
Cast
Ahmad Malallah
Abdulla Zaid
Amel Mohamd
Yusef Alkaabi
7.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Best Comedies 
