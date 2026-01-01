Menu
Aleksandr Frish
Aleksandr Frish

Aleksandr Frish

Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat 5.4
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat Ona s metloy, on v chyornoy shlyape
Children's 1987, USSR
Flight to the Land of Monsters 4.7
Flight to the Land of Monsters Polyot v stranu chudovishch
Family, Fantasy 1987, USSR
Shutki v storonu 5.3
Shutki v storonu Shutki v storonu
Comedy, Musical 1984, USSR
