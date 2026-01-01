Menu
Aleksandr Frish
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress
5.4
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat
(1987)
5.3
Shutki v storonu
(1984)
4.7
Flight to the Land of Monsters
(1987)
Filmography
5.4
She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat
Ona s metloy, on v chyornoy shlyape
Children's
1987, USSR
4.7
Flight to the Land of Monsters
Polyot v stranu chudovishch
Family, Fantasy
1987, USSR
5.3
Shutki v storonu
Shutki v storonu
Comedy, Musical
1984, USSR
