Poster of Ladybirds' Christmas
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ladybirds' Christmas

Ladybirds' Christmas

Lepatriinude jõulud 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Two young ladybirds Tim and Mia are unexpectedly taken into a human family’s house together with a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. Tim and Mia set about seeking the way back to the forest.
Country Estonia
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 29 November 2001
Release date
29 November 2001 Estonia
7 December 2006 Germany
6 November 2007 Netherlands AL
Budget 1,000,000 EEK
Production Eesti Joonisfilm
Also known as
Lepatriinude jõulud, A katicabogarak karácsonya, Ladybirds' Christmas, Le Noël des coccinelles, Різдво сонечок, Рождество божьих коровок
Director
Janno Põldma
Heiki Ernits
Cast
Andero Ermel
Anu Lamp
Lembit Ulfsak
Peeter Oja
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
