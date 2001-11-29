Menu
Synopsis
Two young ladybirds Tim and Mia are unexpectedly taken into a human family’s house together with a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. Tim and Mia set about seeking the way back to the forest.
Country
Estonia
Runtime
54 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
29 November 2001
Release date
29 November 2001
Estonia
7 December 2006
Germany
6 November 2007
Netherlands
Budget
1,000,000 EEK
Production
Eesti Joonisfilm
Also known as
Lepatriinude jõulud, A katicabogarak karácsonya, Ladybirds' Christmas, Le Noël des coccinelles, Різдво сонечок, Рождество божьих коровок
Director
Janno Põldma
Heiki Ernits
Cast
Andero Ermel
Anu Lamp
Lembit Ulfsak
Peeter Oja
