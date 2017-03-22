Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lembit Ulfsak
Lembit Ulfsak Lembit Ulfsak
Kinoafisha Persons Lembit Ulfsak

Lembit Ulfsak

Lembit Ulfsak

Date of Birth
4 July 1947
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 March 2017
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Koeru, Estonia
Place of death
Tallinn, Estonia
Place of burial
Metsakalmistu, Estonia
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

V poiskah kapitana Granta 8.1
V poiskah kapitana Granta (1985)
Tangerines 8.1
Tangerines (2013)
Peter Pan 7.6
Peter Pan (1987)

Filmography

The Eternal Road 7.1
The Eternal Road Ikitie
Drama, War, History 2017, Finland / Estonia / Sweden
Konets prekrasnoy epokhi 6.9
Konets prekrasnoy epokhi Konets prekrasnoy epokhi
Drama 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
The Fencer 7.1
The Fencer Miekkailija
Sport, Biography 2015, Finland / Estonia / Germany
Tangerines 8.1
Tangerines Mandariinid
Drama, War 2013, Estonia / Georgia
Watch trailer
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady 6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady Väikelinna detektiivid ja valge daami saladus
Adventure, Drama, Family 2013, Estonia
Lonely Island 4.9
Lonely Island Odinokiy ostrov
Drama, Family, Romantic 2012, Latvia / Belarus / Estonia
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret 6.8
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret Lotte ja kuukivi saladus
Animation, Family 2011, Estonia / Latvia
Isaev 6.4
Isaev
Drama, 2009, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more