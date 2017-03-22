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Filmography
Lembit Ulfsak
Lembit Ulfsak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lembit Ulfsak
Lembit Ulfsak
Lembit Ulfsak
Date of Birth
4 July 1947
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 March 2017
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Koeru, Estonia
Place of death
Tallinn, Estonia
Place of burial
Metsakalmistu, Estonia
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
V poiskah kapitana Granta
(1985)
8.1
Tangerines
(2013)
7.6
Peter Pan
(1987)
Filmography
7.1
The Eternal Road
Ikitie
Drama, War, History
2017, Finland / Estonia / Sweden
6.9
Konets prekrasnoy epokhi
Konets prekrasnoy epokhi
Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
The Fencer
Miekkailija
Sport, Biography
2015, Finland / Estonia / Germany
8.1
Tangerines
Mandariinid
Drama, War
2013, Estonia / Georgia
Watch trailer
6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady
Väikelinna detektiivid ja valge daami saladus
Adventure, Drama, Family
2013, Estonia
4.9
Lonely Island
Odinokiy ostrov
Drama, Family, Romantic
2012, Latvia / Belarus / Estonia
6.8
Lotte and the Moonstone Secret
Lotte ja kuukivi saladus
Animation, Family
2011, Estonia / Latvia
6.4
Isaev
Drama,
2009, Russia
Show more
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