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Poster of José and Pilar
8.3
Kinoafisha Films José and Pilar
8.3

José and Pilar

, 2010
José e Pilar
Brazil, Portugal, Spain / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of José and Pilar
8.3

Synopsis

A deeply moving story about love, loss and literature, this documentary follows the days of José Saramago, the Nobel-laureate Portuguese novelist, and his wife, Pilar del Río. The film shows their whirlwind life of international travel, his passion for completing his masterpiece "The Elephant's Journey", and how their love quietly sustains them throughout.

Cast

Pilar del Río
Self
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal
Self
João Afonso
Self
Àngels Barceló
Self
Juan Echanove
Self
Oscar Filho
Ele - Repórter
Gabriel García Márquez
Self
Tarja Halonen
Self
Paco Ibáñez
Self
Tomás Eloy Martínez
Self
Director Miguel Gonçalves Mendes
Writer Agustín Almodóvar, Bel Berlinck, Esther García, Fernando Meirelles
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil / Portugal / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 18 October 2010
Release date
5 November 2010 Brazil
18 October 2010 Portugal
1 April 2012 USA
Worldwide Gross $15,392
Production JumpCut, El Deseo, O2 Filmes
Also known as
José e Pilar, José and Pilar, José y Pilar, José & Pilar, José a Pilar, José şi Pilar, União Ibérica: O Retrato de uma Relação - José Saramago e Pilar del Rio, Žoze i Pilar, Ζοζέ και Πιλάρ, Жозе и Пилар, Жузе и Пилар

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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