A deeply moving story about love, loss and literature, this documentary follows the days of José Saramago, the Nobel-laureate Portuguese novelist, and his wife, Pilar del Río. The film shows their whirlwind life of international travel, his passion for completing his masterpiece "The Elephant's Journey", and how their love quietly sustains them throughout.
José e Pilar, José and Pilar, José y Pilar, José & Pilar, José a Pilar, José şi Pilar, União Ibérica: O Retrato de uma Relação - José Saramago e Pilar del Rio, Žoze i Pilar, Ζοζέ και Πιλάρ, Жозе и Пилар, Жузе и Пилар
Film rating
8.3
Rate10 votes
8.2IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025
Quotes
José SaramagoChaos is an order to decipher.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.