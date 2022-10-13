Poppy is a marketing specialist whose life is turned upside down when she fakes an engagement with her boss’s handsome new client Milo, to win over her strict building manager and get Milo the penthouse suite. Will Poppy be rewarded with her dream promotion or will her ambitious plan backfire and jeopardize the engagement with her real fiancé?
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere7 January 2023
World premiere13 October 2022
Release date
22 December 2022
Kazakhstan
12+
22 December 2022
Kyrgyzstan
12+
13 October 2022
Ukraine
22 December 2022
Uzbekistan
MPAAG
ProductionReel One Entertainment, Champlain Media, CME Summer Productions
Also known as
Lease on Love, Un coeur à louer, Любовь напрокат, D'amore e d'accordo, From Chicago with Love, Ljubav u najam, Menyasszony kölcsönbe, Verlobung auf Zeit, Zaručnica na posudbu, Кохання напрокат, 租賃愛情