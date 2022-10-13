Menu
Poster of Lease on Love
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lease on Love

Lease on Love

Lease on Love 18+
Synopsis

Poppy is a marketing specialist whose life is turned upside down when she fakes an engagement with her boss’s handsome new client Milo, to win over her strict building manager and get Milo the penthouse suite. Will Poppy be rewarded with her dream promotion or will her ambitious plan backfire and jeopardize the engagement with her real fiancé?
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 January 2023
World premiere 13 October 2022
Release date
22 December 2022 Kazakhstan 12+
22 December 2022 Kyrgyzstan 12+
13 October 2022 Ukraine
22 December 2022 Uzbekistan
MPAA G
Production Reel One Entertainment, Champlain Media, CME Summer Productions
Also known as
Lease on Love, Un coeur à louer, Любовь напрокат, D'amore e d'accordo, From Chicago with Love, Ljubav u najam, Menyasszony kölcsönbe, Verlobung auf Zeit, Zaručnica na posudbu, Кохання напрокат, 租賃愛情
Director
Michael Kennedy
Cast
Rebecca Liddiard
Rebecca Liddiard
Dan Jeannotte
Sarah Deakins
Morgan David Jones
Nikki Grant
Cast and Crew
