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Poster of 578 Magnum
6.2
Kinoafisha Films 578 Magnum
6.2

578 Magnum

, 2022
578: Phát Đạn Của Kẻ Điên
Viet Nam / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of 578 Magnum
6.2

Synopsis

A container truck driver, Hùng, lives an idyllic life with his little daughter, An. The father and daughter become the closest companions in every journey with their orange container truck. Life goes on like that until An has to leave her father to go to school. One day, Hùng is informed that An is suffering from severe depression. Relying on his old skills in the past and finding out the truth, Hùng becomes enraged and painful to know that his little girl was kidnapped by a male stranger. Starting his lone and intense journey looking for and chasing after the unknown abuser, Hùng realizes that to hunt down that psychopath he has to counter the massive underground forces behind him.

Cast

Alexandre Nguyen
Alexandre Nguyen
Hùng
H'Hen Niê
Bao Vi
Hoang Phuc Nguyen
Ngọc Tình
Thai
Tuấn Hạc
Jessica Minh Anh
Loan Hoa Hau
Nguyễn Lâm Thảo Tâm
Co Giao Tam
Thanh Thảo
Be An
Minh Quang Nguyễn
Minh Quang
Nguoi Cha-Hung
Nguyen Anh Tuan
Ly Mat Lanh
Director Lương Đình Dũng
Writer Mike Newell, Lương Đình Dũng, Anton Nine Four Mây, Hazel Nguyen, Minh Phan, Judy Vu
Composer Lee Dong-jun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Viet Nam
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 January 2023
World premiere 20 May 2022
Release date
20 May 2022 Germany 16
20 May 2022 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $152,905
Production Tuvan Pictures
Also known as
578: Phat dan cua ke dien, 578 Magnum, Magnum 578, 578: Magnum, 578: Phát Đạn Của Kẻ Điên, Road Rage: Le convoi de la vengeance, Магнум 578, 578: Shot of the Madman, ۵۷۸: تلاش مرد دیوانه, ۵۷۸: شاهکار

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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