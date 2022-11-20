Menu
Synopsis

An overprotective exorcist tries to free a betrayed woman from the devil. A gay occultist proposes marriage to his jealous boyfriend. These two opposing couples are seeking mystical ecstasy through antiquated love rituals. They possess and release their bodies in the name of the Devil and God.
Country Colombia / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 20 November 2022
Release date
27 October 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $3,608
Production Arte Calavera, Dirty Mac Docs, Tourmalet Films
Also known as
Besos negros, Black Kisses, Mustad suudlused
Director
Alejandro Naranjo
Cast
Edgar Kerval
Rick Nekro
Gladys Rodríguez
Andrés Tirado
Cast and Crew
