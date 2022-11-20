An overprotective exorcist tries to free a betrayed woman from the devil. A gay occultist proposes marriage to his jealous boyfriend. These two opposing couples are seeking mystical ecstasy through antiquated love rituals. They possess and release their bodies in the name of the Devil and God.
CountryColombia / Spain
Runtime1 hour 10 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere20 November 2022
Release date
27 October 2023
Spain
Worldwide Gross$3,608
ProductionArte Calavera, Dirty Mac Docs, Tourmalet Films