Klokkenluider
Klokkenluider
Klokkenluider
18+
Comedy
Thriller
Synopsis
A darkly comic, character-driven thriller following a government whistleblower and his forthright wife as they are sent to a remote house in Belgium. Joined by two close protection officers, they await the arrival of a British jou...
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
8 October 2022
Release date
1 September 2023
Great Britain
15
Production
MarVista Entertainment, Erebus Pictures
Also known as
Klokkenluider, Whistleblower
Director
Neil Maskell
Cast
Jenna Coleman
Tom Burke
Roger Evans
Amit Shah
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Klokkenluider
5.8
An Enemy to Die For
(2012)
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
