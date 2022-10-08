Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Klokkenluider
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Klokkenluider

Klokkenluider

Klokkenluider 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A darkly comic, character-driven thriller following a government whistleblower and his forthright wife as they are sent to a remote house in Belgium. Joined by two close protection officers, they await the arrival of a British jou...
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 October 2022
Release date
1 September 2023 Great Britain 15
Production MarVista Entertainment, Erebus Pictures
Also known as
Klokkenluider, Whistleblower
Director
Neil Maskell
Neil Maskell
Cast
Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman
Tom Burke
Tom Burke
Roger Evans
Amit Shah
Amit Shah
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Klokkenluider
An Enemy to Die For 5.8
An Enemy to Die For (2012)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more