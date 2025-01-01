Menu
Amit Shah
Date of Birth
26 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Pain Hustlers 7.7
Pain Hustlers (2023)
Paddington in Peru 7.6
Paddington in Peru (2024)
Klokkenluider 7.1
Klokkenluider (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 4 TV Shows 2 Actor 6
Paddington in Peru 7.6
Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Pain Hustlers 7.7
Pain Hustlers
Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Klokkenluider 7.1
Klokkenluider
Comedy, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Grace
Grace
Drama, Crime, Detective 2021, Great Britain
The Courier 5.2
The Courier
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, Great Britain / USA
Whites
Whites
Comedy 2010, Great Britain
