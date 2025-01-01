Menu
Amit Shah
Amit Shah
Date of Birth
26 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.7
Pain Hustlers
(2023)
7.6
Paddington in Peru
(2024)
7.1
Klokkenluider
(2022)
Filmography
Actor
6
7.6
Paddington in Peru
Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, France / USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Pain Hustlers
Pain Hustlers
Crime, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Klokkenluider
Klokkenluider
Comedy, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Grace
Drama, Crime, Detective
2021, Great Britain
5.2
The Courier
The Courier
Action, Thriller, Drama
2019, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Whites
Comedy
2010, Great Britain
