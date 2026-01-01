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Martijn Fischer
Martijn Fischer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martijn Fischer
Martijn Fischer
Martijn Fischer
Date of Birth
28 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Wild Amsterdam
(2018)
6.6
Bigman
(2022)
6.6
My Giraffe
(2017)
Filmography
4.3
Miss Vomit and Brilliant escape
Juf Braaksel en de Geniale Ontsnapping
Family
2024, Netherlands
6.6
Bigman
Strijder
Family
2022, Netherlands
5.3
Onze jongens in Miami
Onze jongens in Miami
Comedy
2020, Netherlands
Watch trailer
7.1
Wild Amsterdam
Wild Amsterdam
Documentary
2018, Netherlands
6.6
My Giraffe
Dikkertje Dap
Family
2017, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany
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