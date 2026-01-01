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Martijn Fischer
Martijn Fischer Martijn Fischer
Kinoafisha Persons Martijn Fischer

Martijn Fischer

Martijn Fischer

Date of Birth
28 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Wild Amsterdam 7.1
Wild Amsterdam (2018)
Bigman 6.6
Bigman (2022)
My Giraffe 6.6
My Giraffe (2017)

Filmography

Miss Vomit and Brilliant escape 4.3
Miss Vomit and Brilliant escape Juf Braaksel en de Geniale Ontsnapping
Family 2024, Netherlands
Bigman 6.6
Bigman Strijder
Family 2022, Netherlands
Onze jongens in Miami 5.3
Onze jongens in Miami Onze jongens in Miami
Comedy 2020, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Wild Amsterdam 7.1
Wild Amsterdam Wild Amsterdam
Documentary 2018, Netherlands
My Giraffe 6.6
My Giraffe Dikkertje Dap
Family 2017, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany
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