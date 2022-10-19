Menu
Jam is a young adult with Down syndrome, born in a remote area of Mongolia. His mother sacrificed herself to defend his human rights and chose to live in a remote quite area, away from people in order to raise her son peacefully a...
Country Mongolia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 19 October 2022
Production Khaadyn Khaan Pictures
Trio, Трио
Battumur Dorj
Battumur Dorj
Batnyambuu Enkhtaivan
Bold-Erdene Sugar
Borkhuu Tangad
8.4
Rate 15 votes
8.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
