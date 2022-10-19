Menu
1 poster
Drama
Synopsis
Jam is a young adult with Down syndrome, born in a remote area of Mongolia. His mother sacrificed herself to defend his human rights and chose to live in a remote quite area, away from people in order to raise her son peacefully a...
Expand
Country
Mongolia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
19 October 2022
Production
Khaadyn Khaan Pictures
Also known as
Trio, Трио
Director
Battumur Dorj
Cast
Battumur Dorj
Batnyambuu Enkhtaivan
Bold-Erdene Sugar
Borkhuu Tangad
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.4
Rate
15
votes
8.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
