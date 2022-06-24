Menu
Poster of Solastalgia
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Solastalgia

Solastalgia

Solastalgia 18+
Synopsis

Edda has been overcome by solastalgia: anguish over the destruction of our planet. Seeking refuge on the North Frisian island of Pellworm, she meets Sophie, a young farmer who is suing the German government for her right to a future, in this artistic, veracious immersion in the lives of the Fridays for Future generation.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 24 June 2022
Release date
24 June 2022 Germany
Production Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Hff Münich, Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (HFF)
Also known as
Solastalgia
Director
Marina Hufnagel
Cast
Marie Tragousti
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
