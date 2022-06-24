Edda has been overcome by solastalgia: anguish over the destruction of our planet. Seeking refuge on the North Frisian island of Pellworm, she meets Sophie, a young farmer who is suing the German government for her right to a future, in this artistic, veracious immersion in the lives of the Fridays for Future generation.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 11 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere24 June 2022
Release date
24 June 2022
Germany
ProductionDas kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Hff Münich, Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (HFF)