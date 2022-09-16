Menu
Sparta

Sparta 18+
Synopsis

Ewald moved to Rumania years ago. Now in his 40s, he seeks a fresh start. Leaving his girlfriend, he moves to the hinterland. With young boys from the area, he transforms a decaying school into a fortress. The children enjoy a new, carefree existence. But the distrust of the villagers is soon awoken. And Ewald is forced to confront a truth he has long suppressed. Sparta is the brother film to Rimini, and the conclusion of Ulrich Seidl's diptych about the inescapability of the past and the pain of finding yourself.
Country Austria / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 19 December 2025
World premiere 16 September 2022
Release date
14 September 2023 Czechia
31 May 2023 France
18 May 2023 Germany
3 November 2022 Serbia o.A.
24 March 2023 Spain
5 October 2022 USA
Worldwide Gross $29,111
Production Arte France Cinéma, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Coproduction Office
Also known as
Sparta, Spárta, Šparta, Спарта, スパルタ, 斯巴達男童樂園
Director
Ulrich Seidl
Ulrich Seidl
Cast
Georg Friedrich
Georg Friedrich
Florentina Elena Pop
Hans-Michael Rehberg
Marius Ignat
Octavian-Nicolae Cocis
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
