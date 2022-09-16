Ewald moved to Rumania years ago. Now in his 40s, he seeks a fresh start. Leaving his girlfriend, he moves to the hinterland. With young boys from the area, he transforms a decaying school into a fortress. The children enjoy a new, carefree existence. But the distrust of the villagers is soon awoken. And Ewald is forced to confront a truth he has long suppressed. Sparta is the brother film to Rimini, and the conclusion of Ulrich Seidl's diptych about the inescapability of the past and the pain of finding yourself.
CountryAustria / France / Germany
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere19 December 2025
World premiere16 September 2022
Release date
14 September 2023
Czechia
31 May 2023
France
18 May 2023
Germany
3 November 2022
Serbia
o.A.
24 March 2023
Spain
5 October 2022
USA
Worldwide Gross$29,111
ProductionArte France Cinéma, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Coproduction Office