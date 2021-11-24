It is highly probable that before their own death, everyone has to organise someone else’s funeral. This is by far not an easy task. In addition to the searing grief, dying also brings a number of tasks that are at once utterly alien and intensely time-critical. The main character of this film, Dovile, who unexpectedly has to bury her father, has to face the bedlam of exactly such a challenge. Overnight, the young girl has to become a skilful organiser of a family event, while also being a specialist on coffins, urns, wreaths and funeral feasts. Dovile’s journey towards organising a perfect funeral is inevitably full of hardship and mishaps, accompanied mainly by black humour and comical situations.
CountryLithuania / USA
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere24 November 2021
Release date
25 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
24 November 2021
Romania
15
Worldwide Gross$10,964
ProductionStudio Uljana Kim
Also known as
A Feature Film About Life, Feature Film About Life, Film fabularny o życiu, Hayat Üzerine Bir Film, Ilgo Metro Filmas Apie Gyvenimą, Mängufilm elust, Una película sobre la vida