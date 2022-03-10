Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Hyperions
Poster of The Hyperions
Poster of The Hyperions
Poster of The Hyperions
Poster of The Hyperions
Рейтинги
5.3 IMDb Rating: 5.2
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Hyperions

The Hyperions

The Hyperions 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In 1960, Professor Ruckus Mandulbaum invented the Titan badge - a device that enables humans to have a particular super power. He took in three down-on-their-luck youths, creating an unusual family of superheroes and they quickly rose to fame and prestige. Over time, however, the commercial family fractured and the Professor replaced the team with a new set of super hero teens. Cut to 1979, when two of the original superheroes are all grown up and wanting their Titan badges back, even if it means robbing the Professor's museum and taking a few hostages accidentally.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 March 2022
World premiere 10 March 2022
Release date
24 November 2022 Russia Кинодистрибьюшн 16+
24 November 2022 Azerbaijan 12+
24 November 2022 Portugal M/12
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $606
Production American Millimetre, ReKon Productions, Justin Bell Productions
Also known as
The Hyperions, Die Superhelden-Akademie, Hyperioni, Hyperionowie, La Légende des super-héros, Os Hyperions, Titanii, Titánok, Академия супергероев, Гиперионы, Гіперіони, 더 하이피어리언스
Director
Jon McDonald
Jon McDonald
Cast
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Penelope Mitchell
Penelope Mitchell
Elaine Tan
Elaine Tan
Alphonso McAuley
Alphonso McAuley
Tanner Buchanan
Tanner Buchanan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Hyperions
Run Hide Fight 6.7
Run Hide Fight (2020)
A Leading Man 7.1
A Leading Man (2013)

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more