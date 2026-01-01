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Filmography
Valivots Liubomyr
Valivots Liubomyr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Valivots Liubomyr
Valivots Liubomyr
Valivots Liubomyr
Date of Birth
20 August 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Butterfly Vision
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2022
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.5
Butterfly Vision
Bachennya metelyka
Drama
2022, Ukraine / Croatia / Czechia / Sweden
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