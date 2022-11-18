Menu
Amusia

Amusia 18+
Synopsis

In a world saturated with music, a girl who is born without the means to hear it. The disease is called Amusia. It exists but nobody knows about it and it tortures her but nobody believes it. She had a lonely childhood which she spent defending herself from accusations and prejudice. The disease, and lack of acceptance, push her to run away, finding herself in a forgotten suburban neighbourhood. There she befriends a boy who is fighting his own solitude through music as he tries to prevent his own dreams from rotting away.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 18 November 2022
Release date
27 April 2023 Italy
Production UMI Films
Also known as
Amusia, Amuusia, 阿穆夏
Director
Marescotti Ruspoli
Cast
Carlotta Gamba
Giampiero De Concilio
Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Maurizio Lombardi
Maurizio Lombardi
Adriano Chiaramida
Adriano Chiaramida
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
