1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Aurora‘s Sunrise
Aurora‘s Sunrise
Aurora‘s Sunrise
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Animation
Country
Armenia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
31 July 2023
World premiere
11 June 2022
Release date
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
21 April 2023
USA
Budget
€809,000
Worldwide Gross
$30,000
Production
Bars Media, Broom Films, Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion
Also known as
Aurora's Sunrise, Arshaluysi lusabacy, Aurora - l'Étoile Arménienne, Aurora - Star wider Willen, Auroran aamunkoitto, Avrorayi lusabats'y, L'alba di Aurora, O Despertar de Aurora, Η ανατολή της Ορόρα, 倖存少女奇蹟之旅
Director
Inna Sahakyan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Aurora‘s Sunrise
7.1
Bratan
(1991)
5.1
Forty Days of Musa Dagh
(1982)
Cartoon rating
8.5
Rate
13
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
