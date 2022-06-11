Menu
Poster of Aurora‘s Sunrise
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Aurora‘s Sunrise

Aurora‘s Sunrise

Aurora‘s Sunrise 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 31 July 2023
World premiere 11 June 2022
Release date
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
21 April 2023 USA
Budget €809,000
Worldwide Gross $30,000
Production Bars Media, Broom Films, Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion
Also known as
Aurora's Sunrise, Arshaluysi lusabacy, Aurora - l'Étoile Arménienne, Aurora - Star wider Willen, Auroran aamunkoitto, Avrorayi lusabats'y, L'alba di Aurora, O Despertar de Aurora, Η ανατολή της Ορόρα, 倖存少女奇蹟之旅
Director
Inna Sahakyan
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

8.5
Rate 13 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
