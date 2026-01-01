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Poster of Istorii v kino: Daleko i gluboko
Kinoafisha Films Istorii v kino: Daleko i gluboko

Istorii v kino: Daleko i gluboko

, 2022
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Istorii v kino: Daleko i gluboko

Cast

Arseny Popov
Arseny Popov
Anton Shastun
Anton Shastun
Dmitriy Pozov
Dmitriy Pozov
Sergey Matvienko
Sergey Matvienko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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