Maria Callas, the world's greatest opera singer, lives the last days of her life in 1970s Paris, as she confronts her identity and life.
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Angelina Jolie refused to be dubbed and, determined to perform her own vocals, underwent seven months of opera training to prepare for the role. For scenes portraying Callas at the height of her career, an estimated 90 to 95 per cent of Callas’s original recordings were used, with Jolie lip-syncing to those tracks. However, Jolie’s own singing comes to the fore in the film’s final act.