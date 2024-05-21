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Poster of Maria
6.5
Maria - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Maria
6.5

Maria

, 2024
Maria
Germany, USA, UAE, Italy / Biography, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Maria
6.5
Maria - trailer
Maria  trailer

Synopsis

Maria Callas, the world's greatest opera singer, lives the last days of her life in 1970s Paris, as she confronts her identity and life.

Cast

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Valeria Golino
Valeria Golino
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Haluk Bilginer
Haluk Bilginer
Pierfrancesco Favino
Pierfrancesco Favino
Alba Rohrwacher
Alba Rohrwacher
Director Pablo Larrain
Writer Steven Knight
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA / UAE / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 December 2024
World premiere 21 May 2024
Release date
28 November 2024 Russia Парадиз
20 February 2025 Argentina +13
30 January 2025 Australia M
6 February 2025 Austria 10
28 November 2024 Belarus
16 January 2025 Brazil
14 February 2025 Bulgaria
2 January 2025 Chile 14
30 January 2025 Colombia
6 February 2025 Croatia o.A.
9 January 2025 Czechia
20 February 2025 Dominican Republic
14 March 2025 Estonia
24 January 2025 Finland
12 February 2025 France
19 December 2024 Georgia R
6 February 2025 Germany
10 January 2025 Great Britain
5 December 2024 Greece
20 February 2025 Guatemala
20 February 2025 Hong Kong
29 November 2024 Indonesia 17+
27 February 2025 Israel All
1 January 2025 Italy
28 November 2024 Kazakhstan
14 March 2025 Latvia N16
28 March 2025 Lithuania
16 January 2025 Mexico
6 February 2025 Montenegro o.A.
13 February 2025 Netherlands
30 January 2025 New Zealand M
20 February 2025 Panama
13 February 2025 Peru
26 February 2025 Philippines
7 February 2025 Poland
16 January 2025 Portugal
16 January 2025 Qatar
6 February 2025 Romania o.A.
6 February 2025 Serbia o.A.
31 January 2025 South Africa
16 April 2025 South Korea
7 February 2025 Spain
31 January 2025 Sweden Btl
6 February 2025 Switzerland 12
21 February 2025 Turkey
16 January 2025 UAE 18TC
28 November 2024 Ukraine
28 November 2024 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $25,399,103
Production The Apartment, Komplizen Film, Fabula
Also known as
Maria, María Callas, Maria Callas, Marija, Марија, Мария, Марія, Марыя, 美聲歌后：瑪麗亞

Film rating

6.5
Rate 35 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2707 In the Biography genre  109 In the Drama genre  1096 In films of Germany  102 In films of USA  1648 In films of UAE  1 In films of Italy  41 In films of 2024  157

Film Trailers

All trailers
Maria - trailer
Maria Trailer
Maria - teaser
Maria Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Maria Callas Book me a table at a café where the waiters know who I am. I'm in the mood for adulation.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Angelina Jolie refused to be dubbed and, determined to perform her own vocals, underwent seven months of opera training to prepare for the role. For scenes portraying Callas at the height of her career, an estimated 90 to 95 per cent of Callas’s original recordings were used, with Jolie lip-syncing to those tracks. However, Jolie’s own singing comes to the fore in the film’s final act.

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