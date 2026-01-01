Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye

Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye

Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye, Невероятное перемещение
Director
Aleksandr Anisimov
Cast
Dmitriy Esenevich
Gennadiy Fomin
Sergey Savenkov
Anatoliy Golub
Anatoliy Golub
Seva Malitskiy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more