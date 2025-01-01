Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anatoliy Golub
Anatoliy Golub
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anatoliy Golub
Anatoliy Golub
Anatoliy Golub
Date of Birth
20 February 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
5.9
Slezhka
(2023)
5.7
Opyat zamuzh
(2016)
4.8
Buduschee sovershennoe
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2005
All
19
Films
5
TV Shows
14
Actor
19
Poslednij iz stai
Drama, Detective
2025, Russia
Podari mne nadezhdu
Romantic
2025, Russia
Trebuetsya mama v semyu s tremya detmi
Romantic
2025, Russia
Bez tebya mne zhizni net
Romantic
2023, Russia
Uroki lyubvi
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-2
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-3
Romantic
2023, Russia
5.9
Slezhka
Slezhka
Thriller
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Absurd
Comedy
2022, Russia
Prisyazhnaya
Romantic
2022, Russia
Galina
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Romantic
2017, Russia
5.7
Opyat zamuzh
Romantic
2016, Russia
Vmesto nee
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
4.8
Buduschee sovershennoe
Romantic
2015, Russia
Kruzheva
Romantic
2014, Russia
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Adventure, Family
2014, Belarus
Kukly
Romantic
2012, Russia
Chelovek vojny
War
2005, Russia/Belarus
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree