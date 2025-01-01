Menu
Anatoliy Golub
Anatoliy Golub
Anatoliy Golub

Anatoliy Golub

Date of Birth
20 February 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Slezhka 5.9
Slezhka (2023)
Opyat zamuzh 5.7
Opyat zamuzh (2016)
Buduschee sovershennoe 4.8
Buduschee sovershennoe (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Poslednij iz stai
Poslednij iz stai
Drama, Detective 2025, Russia
Podari mne nadezhdu
Podari mne nadezhdu
Romantic 2025, Russia
Trebuetsya mama v semyu s tremya detmi
Trebuetsya mama v semyu s tremya detmi
Romantic 2025, Russia
Bez tebya mne zhizni net
Bez tebya mne zhizni net
Romantic 2023, Russia
Uroki lyubvi
Uroki lyubvi
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-2
Dela zhitejskie-2
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dela zhitejskie-3
Dela zhitejskie-3
Romantic 2023, Russia
Slezhka 5.9
Slezhka Slezhka
Thriller 2023, Russia
Absurd
Absurd
Comedy 2022, Russia
Prisyazhnaya
Prisyazhnaya
Romantic 2022, Russia
Galina
Galina
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Devushka s glazami cveta neba
Romantic 2017, Russia
Opyat zamuzh 5.7
Opyat zamuzh
Romantic 2016, Russia
Vmesto nee
Vmesto nee
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Buduschee sovershennoe 4.8
Buduschee sovershennoe
Romantic 2015, Russia
Kruzheva
Kruzheva
Romantic 2014, Russia
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Adventure, Family 2014, Belarus
Kukly
Kukly
Romantic 2012, Russia
Chelovek vojny
Chelovek vojny
War 2005, Russia/Belarus
