Poster of Na spine u chyornogo kota
1 poster
Films Na spine u chyornogo kota

Na spine u chyornogo kota

Na spine u chyornogo kota 18+
Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 June 2008
Release date
1 June 2008 Belarus
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Na spine u chyornogo kota, На спине у черного кота
Director
Ivan Pavlov
Ivan Pavlov
Cast
Aleksandr Denisov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Valery Prokhorov
Vera Polyakova
Olga Klebanovich
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
