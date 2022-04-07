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Poster of Dolphin Boy
5.4
Dolphin Boy - Final trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dolphin Boy
5.4

Dolphin Boy

, 2022
Malchik Delfin
Russia, Turkey / Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dolphin Boy
5.4
Dolphin Boy - Final trailer
Dolphin Boy  Final trailer

Synopsis

When a plane crashes at sea, dolphins rescue a little boy and raise him as family. He lives a carefree life beneath the waves until an evil monster seizes power over the underwater world. The boy is banished to dry land, where a kind-hearted captain takes him in. With the captain’s help, the boy sets out on a journey to solve the mystery of his true identity.

Cast

Boris Khasanov
Boris Khasanov
Akula
Julija Sergeevna Roedina
Julija Sergeevna Roedina
Kambala 1
Polina Avdeyenko
Polina Avdeyenko
Malchik-delfin
Aleksandr Fenin
Kapitan
Aleksandr Vasilyev
Letuchaya ryba
Aleksandr Vasilyev
Letuchaya ryba
Aleksandr Vasilyev
Letuchaya ryba
Yuliya Zorkina
Yuliya Zorkina
Mat devochki
Yuliya Zorkina
Yuliya Zorkina
Mat devochki
Vasilisa Ruchimskaya
Kambala 2
Vasilisa Ruchimskaya
Kambala 2
Vasilisa Ruchimskaya
Kambala 2
Director Mohammad Kheirandish
Writer Yana Kuzmina, Mohammad Kheirandish
Composer Behzad Abdi
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia / Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 March 2024
World premiere 7 April 2022
Release date
7 April 2022 Russia Централ Партнершип 6+
4 January 2024 Bahrain
20 February 2026 Bulgaria
28 August 2024 Denmark
6 September 2024 Great Britain
12 September 2024 Greece
6 September 2024 Ireland PG
8 June 2023 Italy
4 January 2024 Jordan
7 April 2022 Kazakhstan 6+
4 January 2024 Kuwait
4 January 2024 Lebanon
4 January 2024 Oman
17 January 2025 Poland
4 January 2024 Qatar
1 March 2024 Romania o.A.
4 January 2024 Saudi Arabia
25 January 2023 South Korea
19 January 2024 Taiwan
4 January 2024 UAE
27 September 2024 Viet Nam
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,883,715
Production Sky Frame Studios
Also known as
Malchik-delfin, Dolphin Boy, 海豚男孩, Blu e Flippy - Amici per le pinne, Delfinek i ja, El Nen Dofí, El Niño Delfín, Izurde Mutikoa, O Menino Golfinho, O Meu Amigo Golfinho, Pesare Dolfini, Prietenul meu, delfinul, Sea Level 3: Dolphin Boy, Yunus Çocuk, Ο Δελφινομικρούλης, Мальчик-дельфин, الولد الدولفين, Dolphin Boy - Abenteuer unter dem Meer

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
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Best Animated Films  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 15 June 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Dolphin Boy - Final trailer
Dolphin Boy Final trailer
Dolphin Boy - Trailer
Dolphin Boy Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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