When a plane crashes at sea, dolphins rescue a little boy and raise him as family. He lives a carefree life beneath the waves until an evil monster seizes power over the underwater world. The boy is banished to dry land, where a kind-hearted captain takes him in. With the captain’s help, the boy sets out on a journey to solve the mystery of his true identity.
|7 April 2022
|Russia
|Централ Партнершип
|6+
|4 January 2024
|Bahrain
|20 February 2026
|Bulgaria
|28 August 2024
|Denmark
|6 September 2024
|Great Britain
|12 September 2024
|Greece
|6 September 2024
|Ireland
|PG
|8 June 2023
|Italy
|4 January 2024
|Jordan
|7 April 2022
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|4 January 2024
|Kuwait
|4 January 2024
|Lebanon
|4 January 2024
|Oman
|17 January 2025
|Poland
|4 January 2024
|Qatar
|1 March 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|4 January 2024
|Saudi Arabia
|25 January 2023
|South Korea
|19 January 2024
|Taiwan
|4 January 2024
|UAE
|27 September 2024
|Viet Nam