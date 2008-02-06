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Poster of Chocolate
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Chocolate
6.9

Chocolate

, 2008
Chocolate
Thailand / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Chocolate
6.9

Cast

Hiroshi Abe
Masashi
Pongpat Wachirabunjong
No.8
Yanin Vismitananda
Yanin Vismitananda
Zen
Ammara Siripong
Zin
Dechawut Chuntakaro
Priscilla
Taphon Phopwandee
Mangmoon
Hiro Sano
Ryo
Aroon Wanatsabadeewong
Ice Factory Owner-Ice Man
Anusuk Jangajit
Candy Shop Owner
Nattakit Teachachevapong
Pork Man
Director Prachya Pinkaew
Writer Chukiat Sakveerakul, Napalee
Composer Nimit Jitranon, Rochan Madicar, Korrakot Sittivash
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 6 February 2008
Release date
20 September 2008 Brazil 16
6 February 2008 Canada R
6 November 2008 Germany 16
6 February 2008 Thailand
20 September 2008 USA
MPAA R
Budget 150,000,000 THB
Worldwide Gross $3,179,014
Production Sahamongkol Film International, Baa-Ram-Ewe
Also known as
Chocolate, Zen - The Warrior Within, Chocolate - A harc szelleme, Chocolate Fighter, Chocolate: Süss und Tödlich, Ciocolată, Čokolada, Czekolada, Duch Boje, Fury, Quyền Cước Thượng Đẳng, Shokolat, Sokolaad, Zen, Шоколад, ช็อคโกแลต, チョコレート・ファイター, 女拳霸, 致命巧克力

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 5 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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