ProductionSahamongkol Film International, Baa-Ram-Ewe
Also known as
Chocolate, Zen - The Warrior Within, Chocolate - A harc szelleme, Chocolate Fighter, Chocolate: Süss und Tödlich, Ciocolată, Čokolada, Czekolada, Duch Boje, Fury, Quyền Cước Thượng Đẳng, Shokolat, Sokolaad, Zen, Шоколад, ช็อคโกแลต, チョコレート・ファイター, 女拳霸, 致命巧克力
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 5 March 2022
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.