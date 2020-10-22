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Poster of Baby Done
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Baby Done
6.0

Baby Done

, 2020
Baby Done
New Zealand / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Baby Done
6.0

Cast

Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis
Tim
Emily Barclay
Emily Barclay
Molly
Rachel House
Rachel House
Principal Mullins
Madeleine Sami
Madeleine Sami
Hospital Midwife
Olivia Tennet
Beth
Rose Matafeo
Rose Matafeo
Zoe
Nic Sampson
Preggophile Brian
Matenga Ashby
Sonny
Fasitua Amosa
Sefa
Loren Taylor
Penny
Director Curtis Vowell
Writer Sophie Henderson, Ainsley Gardiner
Composer Leon Radojkovic, Jeremy Toy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 22 October 2020
World premiere 22 October 2020
Release date
22 October 2020 New Zealand
Worldwide Gross $565,790
Production Piki Films
Also known as
Baby Done, Babaváró, Bebé?... Feito, Bebek Tamam, De Repente Mãe, Dziecko w drodze, El bebé está listo, Titt valmis, Залёт

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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