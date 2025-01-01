Menu
Aleksandr Nikolskiy

Date of Birth
2 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Kontakty 7.3
Kontakty (2023)
Etika dolga 5.1
Etika dolga (2022)
Zacepka 0.0
Zacepka (2022)

Filmography

All 21 Films 2 TV Shows 19 Actor 21
Rostov 2
Detective, History 2024, Russia
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Romantic 2024, Russia
Operaciya «Neman»
Operaciya «Neman»
War, Drama 2023, Russia
Vosmoy uchastok
Vosmoy uchastok
Romantic 2023, Russia
Kontakty 7.3
Kontakty
Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Zacepka
Zacepka
Detective 2022, Russia
Gorkiy med
Gorkiy med
Romantic 2022, Russia
Tverskaya
Tverskaya
Drama, Detective 2022, Russia
Mezhdu nami vypal sneg
Mezhdu nami vypal sneg
Romantic 2022, Russia
Bez pamyati
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Etika dolga 5.1
Etika dolga
Comedy, Crime 2022, Russia
Prizrak
Prizrak
Action 2021, Russia
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Drama 2018, Russia
Sinichka
Sinichka
Detective 2018, Russia
Posle mnogih bed
Posle mnogih bed
Romantic 2016, Russia
Semya manyaka Belyaeva
Semya manyaka Belyaeva
Drama, Detective 2015, Russia
Hozyayka bolshogo goroda
Hozyayka bolshogo goroda
Romantic 2013, Russia
Syn otca narodov
Syn otca narodov
Drama, War, History 2013, Russia/Ukraine/Belarus
Zhizn i sudba
Zhizn i sudba
Drama, War 2012, Russia
Moj kapitan
Moj kapitan
Action, Adventure 2012, Russia
