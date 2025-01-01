Menu
Filmography
Aleksandr Nikolskiy
Aleksandr Nikolskiy
Date of Birth
2 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.3
Kontakty
(2023)
5.1
Etika dolga
(2022)
0.0
Zacepka
(2022)
Filmography
19
Actor
21
Rostov 2
Detective, History
2024, Russia
Shkola zhenskogo schastya
Romantic
2024, Russia
Operaciya «Neman»
War, Drama
2023, Russia
Vosmoy uchastok
Romantic
2023, Russia
7.3
Kontakty
Kontakty
Drama, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Zacepka
Detective
2022, Russia
Gorkiy med
Romantic
2022, Russia
Tverskaya
Drama, Detective
2022, Russia
Mezhdu nami vypal sneg
Romantic
2022, Russia
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
5.1
Etika dolga
Etika dolga
Comedy, Crime
2022, Russia
Prizrak
Action
2021, Russia
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
Sluchajnaya nevesta
Drama
2018, Russia
Sinichka
Detective
2018, Russia
Posle mnogih bed
Romantic
2016, Russia
Semya manyaka Belyaeva
Drama, Detective
2015, Russia
Hozyayka bolshogo goroda
Romantic
2013, Russia
Syn otca narodov
Drama, War, History
2013, Russia/Ukraine/Belarus
Zhizn i sudba
Drama, War
2012, Russia
Moj kapitan
Action, Adventure
2012, Russia
