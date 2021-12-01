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7.1
Kinoafisha Films Italia. Il fuoco, la cenere
7.1

Italia. Il fuoco, la cenere

, 2021
Italia. Il fuoco, la cenere
Italy / Documentary / 18+
7.1

Cast

Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Narrator
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Narrator
Lyda Borelli
Self
Pina Menichelli
Self
Francesca Bertini
Self
André Deed
Self
Polidor
Self
Bartolomeo Pagano
Self
Director Olivier Bohler, Céline Gailleurd
Writer Olivier Bohler, Céline Gailleurd
Composer Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 12 May 2023
World premiere 1 December 2021
Release date
1 December 2021 Russia
15 March 2023 France
Production Articolture, Nocturnes Productions, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Italia. Il fuoco, la cenere, Italia, Fire and Ashes, Italia, fuego y cenizas, Italia, Le Feu, La Cendre

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 7 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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