Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Olivier Bohler, Céline Gailleurd
Writer
Olivier Bohler, Céline Gailleurd
Composer
Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
12 May 2023
World premiere
1 December 2021
Release date
|1 December 2021
|Russia
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|
|15 March 2023
|France
|
|
Production
Articolture, Nocturnes Productions, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Italia. Il fuoco, la cenere, Italia, Fire and Ashes, Italia, fuego y cenizas, Italia, Le Feu, La Cendre