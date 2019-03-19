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Easter Land
4.3
Easter Land
, 2019
Easter Land
USA / Animation / 18+
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4.3
Easter Land
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Ken Yung
Gargaff
Todd Quills
Bad Clyde
Thomas Carr
Pippin
Chen Tsung
Bruin
Kj Schrock
Other Voices
Tony Roberts
Cosmo
Simon Stuart
Frizzlebuns
Tina Schuster
Henrietta
Director
James Snider
Writer
BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
19 March 2019
World premiere
19 March 2019
Production
Dream Machine Animation
Also known as
Easter Land, Великодній край
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Cartoon rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
2.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 5 September 2023
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Easter Land
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