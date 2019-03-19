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Poster of Easter Land
4.3
Easter Land - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Easter Land
4.3

Easter Land

, 2019
Easter Land
USA / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Easter Land
4.3
Easter Land - Dubbed trailer
Easter Land  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Ken Yung
Gargaff
Todd Quills
Bad Clyde
Thomas Carr
Pippin
Chen Tsung
Bruin
Kj Schrock
Other Voices
Tony Roberts
Cosmo
Simon Stuart
Frizzlebuns
Tina Schuster
Henrietta
Director James Snider
Writer BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 19 March 2019
World premiere 19 March 2019
Production Dream Machine Animation
Also known as
Easter Land, Великодній край

Cartoon rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
2.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 5 September 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Easter Land - Dubbed trailer
Easter Land Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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