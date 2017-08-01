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Poster of Brand New Old Love
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Brand New Old Love
4.9

Brand New Old Love

, 2018
Brand New Old Love
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Brand New Old Love
4.9

Cast

Arturo Castro
Arturo Castro
Charlie Cates
Aya Cash
Aya Cash
Hannah Becker
Josh Brener
Josh Brener
Bruce
Mindy Sterling
Grace Becker
Brian Doyle-Murray
Brian Doyle-Murray
Bruce the 1st
David DeSantos
Matt Cates
Nikki McKenzie
Eleanor Cates
Dijon Talton
Logan
Chelsea Blechman
Adrienne
Jonathan Stark
Ron
Director Cat Rhinehart
Writer Cat Rhinehart
Composer Ched Tolliver
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 1 August 2017
World premiere 1 August 2017
Production TIN OR W Productions, 107
Also known as
Brand New Old Love, 30 & Single - Alte Liebe rostet doch

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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