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4.9
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Brand New Old Love
4.9
Brand New Old Love
, 2018
Brand New Old Love
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
4.9
Cast
Arturo Castro
Charlie Cates
Aya Cash
Hannah Becker
Josh Brener
Bruce
Mindy Sterling
Grace Becker
Brian Doyle-Murray
Bruce the 1st
David DeSantos
Matt Cates
Nikki McKenzie
Eleanor Cates
Dijon Talton
Logan
Chelsea Blechman
Adrienne
Jonathan Stark
Ron
Director
Cat Rhinehart
Writer
Cat Rhinehart
Composer
Ched Tolliver
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
1 August 2017
World premiere
1 August 2017
Production
TIN OR W Productions, 107
Also known as
Brand New Old Love, 30 & Single - Alte Liebe rostet doch
More
Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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