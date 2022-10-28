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Poster of Sam & Kate
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Sam & Kate
6.5

Sam & Kate

, 2022
Sam & Kate
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Sam & Kate
6.5

Cast

Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Bill
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Tina
Schuyler Fisk
Kate
Jake Hoffman
Sam
Elizabeth Becka
Beth
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Mary
Pat Dortch
Reverend
Dylan McNamara
Mark
Larry Larson
Bob
DeMorris Stroud
Supervisor Dan
Director Darren Le Gallo
Writer Darren Le Gallo
Composer Roger O'Donnell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 November 2022
World premiere 28 October 2022
Release date
18 November 2022 Denmark 15
18 January 2024 Israel
MPAA R
Production Story in the Sky, Volition Media Partners, Thomasville Pictures
Also known as
Sam & Kate, Sam, 'Ahava ze Kol Ha'In'yan, Sam és Kate, Sam i Kate, Todo queda en casa, Сэм и Кейт, Sam and Kate

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Kate Unchain the fucking door.
Tina That's no way to talk on Christmas day, Katie.
Kate I'm sorry. Please, unchain the fucking door.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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