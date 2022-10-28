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6.5
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Sam & Kate
6.5
Sam & Kate
, 2022
Sam & Kate
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.5
Cast
Dustin Hoffman
Bill
Sissy Spacek
Tina
Schuyler Fisk
Kate
Jake Hoffman
Sam
Elizabeth Becka
Beth
Elizabeth Faith Ludlow
Mary
Pat Dortch
Reverend
Dylan McNamara
Mark
Larry Larson
Bob
DeMorris Stroud
Supervisor Dan
Director
Darren Le Gallo
Writer
Darren Le Gallo
Composer
Roger O'Donnell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
18 November 2022
World premiere
28 October 2022
Release date
18 November 2022
Denmark
15
18 January 2024
Israel
MPAA
R
Production
Story in the Sky, Volition Media Partners, Thomasville Pictures
Also known as
Sam & Kate, Sam, 'Ahava ze Kol Ha'In'yan, Sam és Kate, Sam i Kate, Todo queda en casa, Сэм и Кейт, Sam and Kate
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Kate
Unchain the fucking door.
Tina
That's no way to talk on Christmas day, Katie.
Kate
I'm sorry. Please, unchain the fucking door.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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