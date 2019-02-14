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Poster of Na kray sveta
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Na kray sveta
5.4

Na kray sveta

, 2019
Na kray sveta
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Na kray sveta
5.4

Cast

Boris Dergachev
Boris Dergachev
Misha
Darya Rudenok
Darya Rudenok
Nelya
Yan Ge
Yan Ge
Yao
Nikita Pavlenko
Nikita Pavlenko
Rusik
Alina Alekseeva
Alina Alekseeva
Oksana
Nikita Efremov
Nikita Efremov
Ivan
Junsuke Kinoshita
Junsuke Kinoshita
Li
Valery Lerner
Director Ilya Aksyonov
Writer Pavel Tikhomirov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 14 February 2019
Release date
14 February 2019 Russia Premier
Production Good Story Media
Also known as
Na kray sveta, На край света

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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