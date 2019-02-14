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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Na kray sveta
5.4
Na kray sveta
, 2019
Na kray sveta
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Cast
Boris Dergachev
Misha
Darya Rudenok
Nelya
Yan Ge
Yao
Nikita Pavlenko
Rusik
Alina Alekseeva
Oksana
Nikita Efremov
Ivan
Junsuke Kinoshita
Li
Valery Lerner
Director
Ilya Aksyonov
Writer
Pavel Tikhomirov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
14 February 2019
Release date
14 February 2019
Russia
Premier
Production
Good Story Media
Also known as
Na kray sveta, На край света
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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