Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Bad Day at Black Rock Bad Day at Black Rock Awards

Awards and nominations of Bad Day at Black Rock 1955

Academy Awards, USA 1956 Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1955 Cannes Film Festival 1955
Best Actor
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
 UN Award
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more