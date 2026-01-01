Menu
Awards and nominations of Born Yesterday 1950

Academy Awards, USA 1951 Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951 Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1951 Venice Film Festival 1951
Golden Lion
Nominee
