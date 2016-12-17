Menu
Poster of Mythica: The Godslayer
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films Mythica: The Godslayer

Mythica: The Godslayer

Mythica: The Godslayer 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 17 December 2016
World premiere 17 December 2016
Production Arrowstorm Entertainment, Envision Casting, Mainstay Productions
Also known as
Mythica: The Godslayer, Mythica: The Dragon Slayer, Efsane: Ejderha Katili, Müütika 5: Jumalatapja, Mythica : Le Crépuscule des Dieux, Mythica 5: The Godslayer, MYTHICA ミシカ　ファイナル・ウォーズ, Mythica: Batalha dos Deuses, Mythica: Pogromca bogów, Mythica: Tărâmul zeilor, Митика: Богоубиец, Мифика. Богоубийца, Міфіка. Вбивця богів
Director
John Lyde
Cast
Jake Stormoen
Melanie Stone
Adam Johnson
Kevin Sorbo
Film in Collections
Films About Magic and Wizards Films About Magic and Wizards

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
