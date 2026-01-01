Melanie Stone

Menu
Date of Birth
21 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

He's Dead & So Am I 6.1
He's Dead & So Am I (2023)
Deadstream 6.0
Deadstream (2022)
Christmas on Duty 5.8
Christmas on Duty (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Christmas on Duty 5.8
Christmas on Duty Christmas on Duty
Romantic 2025, USA
He's Dead & So Am I 6.1
He's Dead & So Am I He's Dead & So Am I
Comedy 2023, USA
Deadstream 6
Deadstream Deadstream
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
V/H/S/99 5.2
V/H/S/99 V/H/S/99
Horror 2022, USA
Little Women 5.3
Little Women Little Women
Drama, Family 2018, USA
Mythica: The Iron Crown 5.5
Mythica: The Iron Crown Mythica: The Iron Crown
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Mythica: The Godslayer 5.6
Mythica: The Godslayer Mythica: The Godslayer
Action, Adventure, Drama 2016, USA
Riot 5.1
Riot Riot
Action 2015, USA
Mythica: The Necromancer 5.4
Mythica: The Necromancer Mythica: The Necromancer
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2015, USA
Mythica: The Darkspore 5.3
Mythica: The Darkspore Mythica: The Darkspore
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2015, USA
Mythica: A Quest for Heroes 5.7
Mythica: A Quest for Heroes Mythica: A Quest for Heroes
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2014, USA
