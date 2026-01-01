Melanie Stone

Menu
Date of Birth
21 March 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.1
He's Dead & So Am I
(2023)
6.0
Deadstream
(2022)
5.8
Christmas on Duty
(2025)
Filmography
5.8
Christmas on Duty
Christmas on Duty
Romantic
2025, USA
6.1
He's Dead & So Am I
He's Dead & So Am I
Comedy
2023, USA
6
Deadstream
Deadstream
Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
V/H/S/99
V/H/S/99
Horror
2022, USA
5.3
Little Women
Little Women
Drama, Family
2018, USA
5.5
Mythica: The Iron Crown
Mythica: The Iron Crown
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
5.6
Mythica: The Godslayer
Mythica: The Godslayer
Action, Adventure, Drama
2016, USA
5.1
Riot
Riot
Action
2015, USA
5.4
Mythica: The Necromancer
Mythica: The Necromancer
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2015, USA
5.3
Mythica: The Darkspore
Mythica: The Darkspore
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2015, USA
5.7
Mythica: A Quest for Heroes
Mythica: A Quest for Heroes
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2014, USA
