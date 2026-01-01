Menu
Awards and nominations of Tempest 1982

Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1982 Venice Film Festival 1982
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1982 Toronto International Film Festival 1982
People's Choice Award
Winner
