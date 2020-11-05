Uzoamaka We will be the judge of that Professor N'Dyare, So please sit down.

Prof. Lucien N'Dyare Excuse me young lady, I posses two masters degree,

[Uzoamaka sarcastically looks away]

Prof. Lucien N'Dyare , a highly published Phd Thesis, and membership in 18 well renowned academic fellowships, so now,

[panels smile mischievously]

Prof. Lucien N'Dyare I understand you are one of the panel here, but I strongly suggest that you adjust your tone when addressing me.

Prof. Ibukun Awosika And I am a Rhodes scholar, I posses two PhD's, one Doctor of letter, I belong to 23 academic fellowships across the world, and on top of that I was previously nominated for the Nobel Prize in Economics. And as the chair of this panel, professor N'Dyare, sit down!

[Uzoamaka mocks with a deliberate cough]