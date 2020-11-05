Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Country Nigeria
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 5 November 2020
World premiere 5 November 2020
Release date
5 November 2020 Romania 18
Production Golden Effects
Also known as
Citation, La citación, Idézés, La convocation, Vorladung, Η κλήτευση, Повестка, 大學性醜聞
Director
Kunle Afolayan
Cast
Jimmy Jean-Louis
Jimmy Jean-Louis
Ini Edo
Joke Silva
6.0
6.1 IMDb
Quotes
Uzoamaka We will be the judge of that Professor N'Dyare, So please sit down.
Prof. Lucien N'Dyare Excuse me young lady, I posses two masters degree,
[Uzoamaka sarcastically looks away]
Prof. Lucien N'Dyare , a highly published Phd Thesis, and membership in 18 well renowned academic fellowships, so now,
[panels smile mischievously]
Prof. Lucien N'Dyare I understand you are one of the panel here, but I strongly suggest that you adjust your tone when addressing me.
Prof. Ibukun Awosika And I am a Rhodes scholar, I posses two PhD's, one Doctor of letter, I belong to 23 academic fellowships across the world, and on top of that I was previously nominated for the Nobel Prize in Economics. And as the chair of this panel, professor N'Dyare, sit down!
[Uzoamaka mocks with a deliberate cough]
Prof. Ibukun Awosika , Sit!
