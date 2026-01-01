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Michael Cyril Creighton
Michael Cyril Creighton Michael Cyril Creighton
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton

Michael Cyril Creighton

Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

High Maintenance 8.1
High Maintenance (2012)
Only Murders in the Building 7.9
Only Murders in the Building (2021)
Dash & Lily 7.2
Dash & Lily (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed 6.1
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Only Murders in the Building 7.9
Only Murders in the Building
Comedy, Crime 2021, USA
Dash & Lily 7.2
Dash & Lily
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2020, USA
Coin Heist 4.8
Coin Heist Coin Heist
Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Crime 2017, USA
Sleeping with Other People 6.5
Sleeping with Other People Sleeping with Other People
Comedy, Romantic 2015, USA
Watch trailer
High Maintenance 8.1
High Maintenance
Comedy 2012, USA
The Man with the Bag The Man with the Bag
Action, Comedy 0, USA
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