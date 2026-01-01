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Filmography
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Michael Cyril Creighton
Michael Cyril Creighton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Cyril Creighton
Michael Cyril Creighton
Michael Cyril Creighton
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
High Maintenance
(2012)
7.9
Only Murders in the Building
(2021)
7.2
Dash & Lily
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
2020
2017
2015
2012
0
All
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actor
7
6.1
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Only Murders in the Building
Comedy, Crime
2021, USA
7.2
Dash & Lily
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2020, USA
4.8
Coin Heist
Coin Heist
Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Crime
2017, USA
6.5
Sleeping with Other People
Sleeping with Other People
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
High Maintenance
Comedy
2012, USA
The Man with the Bag
The Man with the Bag
Action, Comedy
0, USA
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