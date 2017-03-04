Menu
Russian
Poster of Prodigy
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films Prodigy

Prodigy

Prodigy 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 13 March 2018
World premiere 4 March 2017
Production High Noon California
Also known as
Prodigy, Maligna, Nadczłowiek, Prodigy - Übernatürlich, Чудо-ребёнок, 超能奇才, 進化
Director
Alex Haughey
Brian Vidal
Cast
Richard Neil
Savannah Halliday
Jolene Andersen
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Prodigy
The Prodigy 5.9
The Prodigy (2019)
Film in Collections
Movies About Geniuses

Film rating

5.9
10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Quotes
Ellie I don't like that term. "Love." It's vague, overused.
Fonda How so?
Ellie Love is the guise under which selfishness operates. Parents only love their children so long as they maintain control over them.
