5.9
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Prodigy
Prodigy
Prodigy
18+
Thriller
Sci-Fi
Drama
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
13 March 2018
World premiere
4 March 2017
Production
High Noon California
Also known as
Prodigy, Maligna, Nadczłowiek, Prodigy - Übernatürlich, Чудо-ребёнок, 超能奇才, 進化
Director
Alex Haughey
Brian Vidal
Cast
Richard Neil
Savannah Halliday
Jolene Andersen
5.9
Quotes
Ellie
I don't like that term. "Love." It's vague, overused.
Fonda
How so?
Ellie
Love is the guise under which selfishness operates. Parents only love their children so long as they maintain control over them.
