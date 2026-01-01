Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pyat let i odin den
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Pyat let i odin den
5.8

Pyat let i odin den

, 2012
Pyat let i odin den
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
Poster of Pyat let i odin den
5.8

Cast

Yury Baturin
Yury Baturin
Ivan Zuev
Yulia Ivanovna Galkina
Yulia Ivanovna Galkina
Lena
Alina Sergeeva
Alina Sergeeva
Miroslava
Sergey Radchenko
Andrey
Sergey Romanyuk
Oleg Makarov
Sofiya Maksimenko
Nastenka
Irina Doroshenko
Inga Nikolayevna
Dmytro Surzhykov
Dmytro Surzhykov
Nikolay Makarov
Alitsiya Omelchuk
Galya
Iryna Tamim
Beggar
Director Boris Kvashnev
Writer Irina Feofanova
Composer Ivan Nebesnyy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2012
Production STB
Also known as
Pyat let i odin den, Пять лет и один день

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more