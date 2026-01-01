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5.8
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Pyat let i odin den
5.8
Pyat let i odin den
, 2012
Pyat let i odin den
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Cast
Yury Baturin
Ivan Zuev
Yulia Ivanovna Galkina
Lena
Alina Sergeeva
Miroslava
Sergey Radchenko
Andrey
Sergey Romanyuk
Oleg Makarov
Sofiya Maksimenko
Nastenka
Irina Doroshenko
Inga Nikolayevna
Dmytro Surzhykov
Nikolay Makarov
Alitsiya Omelchuk
Galya
Iryna Tamim
Beggar
Director
Boris Kvashnev
Writer
Irina Feofanova
Composer
Ivan Nebesnyy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2012
Production
STB
Also known as
Pyat let i odin den, Пять лет и один день
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
Stills
Showtimes
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