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Poster of Ispanets
3.2
Ispanets - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ispanets
3.2

Ispanets

, 2012
Ispanets
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ispanets
3.2
Ispanets - Trailer
Ispanets  Trailer

Cast

Sergey Shnyryov
Sergey Shnyryov
Pavel Kamozin
Mariya Baeva
Mariya Baeva
Nurse Masha
Aleksandr Pashutin
Aleksandr Pashutin
Lukov
Artyom Panchik
Fernandez's grandson
Vladimir Panchik
Jose Maria Bravo Fernandez-Hermosa
Yulia Ivanovna Galkina
Yulia Ivanovna Galkina
Elena Shilova
Mariya
Timofey Karataev
Timofey Karataev
Ivan
Lyudmila Potapova
Sergey Varchuk
Sergey Varchuk
General Osipenko
Director Aleksander Tsasuev
Writer Vladislav Romanov, Aleksander Tsasuev
Composer Andrey Baturin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 11 October 2012
Release date
11 October 2012 Russia Панорама Кино 16+
11 October 2012 Kazakhstan
11 October 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $33,605
Production AST, Mosfilm
Also known as
Ispanets, Hispaanlane, Vozdushnyy angel, Воздушный ангел, Испанец

Film rating

3.2
Rate 10 votes
3.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Ispanets - Trailer
Ispanets Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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