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3.2
Kinoafisha
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Ispanets
3.2
Ispanets
, 2012
Ispanets
Russia / Drama / 18+
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3.2
Ispanets
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Sergey Shnyryov
Pavel Kamozin
Mariya Baeva
Nurse Masha
Aleksandr Pashutin
Lukov
Artyom Panchik
Fernandez's grandson
Vladimir Panchik
Jose Maria Bravo Fernandez-Hermosa
Yulia Ivanovna Galkina
Elena Shilova
Mariya
Timofey Karataev
Ivan
Lyudmila Potapova
Sergey Varchuk
General Osipenko
Director
Aleksander Tsasuev
Writer
Vladislav Romanov
,
Aleksander Tsasuev
Composer
Andrey Baturin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
11 October 2012
Release date
11 October 2012
Russia
Панорама Кино
16+
11 October 2012
Kazakhstan
11 October 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$33,605
Production
AST, Mosfilm
Also known as
Ispanets, Hispaanlane, Vozdushnyy angel, Воздушный ангел, Испанец
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Film rating
3.2
Rate
10
votes
3.2
IMDb
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