Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Pochemu ushyol kotyonok?
5.9
Pochemu ushyol kotyonok?
, 1957
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Director
Mihail Kalinin
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1957
Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree