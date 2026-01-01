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Poster of Pochemu ushyol kotyonok?
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Pochemu ushyol kotyonok?
5.9

Pochemu ushyol kotyonok?

, 1957
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Pochemu ushyol kotyonok?
5.9
Director Mihail Kalinin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1957

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
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