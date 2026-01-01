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Poster of Spasibo, aist!
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Spasibo, aist!
5.7

Spasibo, aist!

, 1978
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Spasibo, aist!
5.7
Director Anatoliy Solin
Writer Aleksandr Kurlyandsky
Composer Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1978
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Spasibo, aist!, Thank You, Stork!, Спасибо, аист!

Cartoon rating

5.7
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