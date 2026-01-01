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5.7
Kinoafisha
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Spasibo, aist!
5.7
Spasibo, aist!
, 1978
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
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Showtimes
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5.7
Director
Anatoliy Solin
Writer
Aleksandr Kurlyandsky
Composer
Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1978
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Spasibo, aist!, Thank You, Stork!, Спасибо, аист!
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Cartoon rating
5.7
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10
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