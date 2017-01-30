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Becoming Warren Buffett
7.5
Becoming Warren Buffett
, 2017
Becoming Warren Buffett
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
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Quotes
7.5
Cast
Susan Buffett
Self
Warren Buffett
Self
Bill Gates
Self
Aiden Linkov
Kenan Akansel
Saul Bisht
Self
Susie Buffet Jr.
Self
Bertie Buffet
Self
Howie Buffet
Self
Doris Buffett
Self
Peter Buffett
Self
Director
Peter W. Kunhardt
Writer
Chris Chuang
Composer
Saul Simon MacWilliams
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
30 January 2017
Production
Kunhardt Films
Also known as
Becoming Warren Buffett, Być jak Warren Buffett, Como Ser Warren Buffett, Warren Buffetti kujunemine, Život Warrena Buffetta, Да станеш Уорън Бъфет, Очима Воррена Баффета, Стать Уорреном Баффеттом, 成為巴菲特
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack
Becoming Warren Buffett
Stills
Quotes
Warren Buffett
Somebody once said that the chains of habit are too light to be felt until they're too heavy to be broken.
Showtimes
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