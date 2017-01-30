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Poster of Becoming Warren Buffett
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Becoming Warren Buffett
7.5

Becoming Warren Buffett

, 2017
Becoming Warren Buffett
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Becoming Warren Buffett
7.5

Cast

Susan Buffett
Self
Warren Buffett
Self
Bill Gates
Self
Aiden Linkov
Kenan Akansel
Saul Bisht
Self
Susie Buffet Jr.
Self
Bertie Buffet
Self
Howie Buffet
Self
Doris Buffett
Self
Peter Buffett
Self
Director Peter W. Kunhardt
Writer Chris Chuang
Composer Saul Simon MacWilliams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 30 January 2017
Production Kunhardt Films
Also known as
Becoming Warren Buffett, Być jak Warren Buffett, Como Ser Warren Buffett, Warren Buffetti kujunemine, Život Warrena Buffetta, Да станеш Уорън Бъфет, Очима Воррена Баффета, Стать Уорреном Баффеттом, 成為巴菲特

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Becoming Warren Buffett
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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