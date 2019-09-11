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Poster of In the Shadows of the Towers: Stuyvesant High On 9/11
6.5
Kinoafisha Films In the Shadows of the Towers: Stuyvesant High On 9/11
6.5

In the Shadows of the Towers: Stuyvesant High On 9/11

, 2019
In the Shadows of the Towers: Stuyvesant High On 9/11
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of In the Shadows of the Towers: Stuyvesant High On 9/11
6.5

Cast

Taresh Batra
Self
Catherine Choy
Self
Ilya Feldsherov
Self
Mohammad Haque
Self
Liz O'Callahan
Self
Himanshu Suri
Self
Michael Vogel
Self
Carlos Williams
Self
Director Amy Schatz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 11 September 2019
Release date
11 September 2019 Romania 18
Also known as
In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11, Á Sombra das Torres: O 11 de Setembro em Stuyvesant, A tornyok árnyékában: a Stuyvesant Középiskola szeptember 11-én, El instituto junto a las Torres Gemelas, Tornide varjus: 11. september Stuyvesanti keskkoolis

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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