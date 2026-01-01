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Poster of Priklyucheniya Khomy
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Priklyucheniya Khomy
7.0

Priklyucheniya Khomy

, 1978
Priklyucheniya Khomy
USSR / Children's, Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Priklyucheniya Khomy
7.0

Cast

Aleksey Borzunov
Khoma
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Gopher
Director Garri Bardin
Writer Albert Ivanov
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Khomy, Abventures of Homa, Приключения Хомы, Die Abenteuer von Khoma, Hamstri seiklused, Пригоди Хоми, Priklyuchenija Homy, Приключение Хомы

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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