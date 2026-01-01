Similar films for Priklyucheniya Khomy
Pif-paf, oy-oy-oy! Children's
1980, USSR
7.0
Vykrutasy Animation
1987, USSR
7.0
Konflikt Animation
1983, USSR
7.0
Dorozhnaya skazka Animation
1981, USSR
6.0
Skazka o starom ekho Animation, Drama, Short
1989, USSR
7.0
Propal Petya-petushok Animation
1985, USSR
6.0
Chertyonok s pushistym khvostom Children's
1985, USSR
7.0
Pustomelya Animation
1980, USSR
6.0
Strashnaya istoriya Animation, Short
1979, USSR
7.0
Poligon Animation, Sci-Fi, Short
1977, USSR
7.0
Pony begaet po krugu Animation, Short
1974, USSR
7.0
Antoshka Animation
1969, USSR
6.0