The Big Chill Awards

Awards and nominations of The Big Chill 1983

Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1983
People's Choice Award
Winner
