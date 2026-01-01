Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Films
The Big Chill
The Big Chill Awards
Awards and nominations of The Big Chill 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1983
People's Choice Award
Winner
